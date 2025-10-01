Sen Kassebaum Plans For Faster FDA Approvals

Hearings are planned in the USA this week (February 21-22) for a Food and Drug Administration reform bill, sponsored by Senator Nancy Kassebaum, to force the speedier FDA approval of new drugs and also to let Americans buy more drugs sold overseas. According to Sen Kassebaum, the goal of the legislation is to "transform the FDA from a growing barrier to innovation into an active partner in innovation."

The bill would compel the FDA to do its own job faster, while helping drugmakers cut the 12 years and $350 million they spend on developing a new medication.

A provision allowing companies to petition for automatic sales, based on approval by countries, if the FDA has not reviewed a drug within six months after a New Drug Application is filed would allow some therapies sold abroad to be marketed in the USA before the agency gives its approval. Under the bill's proposals, the FDA would then have an additional 30 days to stop the sale of the drug by deeming it unsafe or unproven.