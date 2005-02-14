Senate antiterror bill would raise US Rx costs $10s of billions a year, says GphA

S 3, the Protecting America in the War on Terror Act of 2005, which was introduced into the US Senate January 24 by Republican Senator Judd Gregg would, in its current form, effectively extend patents for marketed drugs and delay access to more affordable generic medicines, claims the Generic Pharmaceutical Association. Thus, it would unnecessarily raise prescription drug costs to US consumers, businesses and government purchasers by tens of billions of dollars a year, the GPhA adds.

In its present form, S 3 would provide "enormous profits to brand companies by keeping affordable generic medicines off the market, leaving consumers and private and public purchasers to foot the multi-billion-dollar bill," said GPhA chief executive Kathleen Jaeger. "It is outrageous that, under the guise of homeland security, the brand pharmaceutical industry is seeking patent extensions for everyday medicines at the expense of consumers, especially seniors and the uninsured - individuals who need affordable, life-saving generic medicines the most," she added.