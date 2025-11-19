Senate Committee Vote On Medicare/Medicaid

In an 11-nine vote along party lines, the US Senate Finance Committee has voted to overhaul Medicare and Medicaid to save $450 billion over the next seven years, with $71 billion to be raised from higher premiums and deductibles from medicare beneficiaries. The Committee voted to phase out taxpayer premium subsidies to single beneficiaries with incomes above $50,000 and couples with incomes over $75,000, and to require all money raised by charging higher premiums and deductibles to be deposited in Medicare's Hospital Insurance Trust Fund.

Senator David Pryor persuaded the panel to drop a provision to end Medicaid rebates of up to 15% of drug purchases. It voted to set limits on total Medicare spending in each of the next seven years; if fee-for-service spending threatened to exceed these limits in any year, the government would automatically cut Medicare payments to doctors, hospitals and other providers. There is now no such limit on Medicare spending.

The reforms would give the 37 million Medicare beneficiaries new choices for health plans and make them pay higher premiums and deductibles. Monthly premiums would double by 2002 from $46.10, rising more sharply for the affluent. Those aged 57 and under would have to wait longer to qualify for Medicare, with the eligibility age rising from 65 to 67. Seniors could choose among private health plans including health maintenance organizations and medical savings accounts. Strict limits would be placed on how much medicare would pay for medical services. Medicare would be cut by $270 billion (14%) and its annual growth rate slowed from 10% to 6.3%.