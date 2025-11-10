Senate Product Liability Compromise

The US Senate has passed a scaled-back bill limiting punitive damages in product liability cases (Marketletter May 15). The bill now moves on to reconciliation with the wider House version, which could begin as early as the summer. Any compromise bill, which each chamber must approve again, would probably have to look more like the narrower Senate version if it is to pass there.

The Senate bill limits punitive damages but judges may override this to punish manufacturers adequately. It grants defendants automatic rights to a new trial if the judge raises a jury's award over the limit; Senators Gorton and Rockefeller, who wrote the broader version, say they will try to lose this provision in the reconciliation.

Under their new bill, passed 61-37 in the Senate: - juries could grant punitive damages of up to twice a claimant's compensatory damages (economic losses plus pain and suffering payments) or $250,000, which-ever is larger; - the limit could be raised by a judge in order to punish a maker of faulty products. The defendant would then be entitled to a new trial; and - for individual defendants whose net worth is under $500,000 or for business owners with fewer than 25 full-time employees, a judge could award only the the smaller of $250,000 or twice compensatory damages, and could not raise the jury award.