Senate's 140 Questions To FDA Nominee Henney

Many of the 140 questions sent to Jane Henney, US President BillClinton's nominee for Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, by the Senate Labor & Human Resources Committee (Marketletter August 10) deal with implementing the FDA Modernization Act, but there are also some politically-sensitive questions about the abortifacient RU-486 as it relates to the FDA mission statement, human cloning and FDA proposals concerning tobacco.

The questions are detailed, some with many subsections, and will require considerable time and expertise to answer, especially for someone not now operating at the FDA, but it is felt that as there is no great emphasis on her previous time at the agency, the confirmation process may proceed in a generally amiable manner.

The questionnaire seems to be in no order of importance. The first section contains 31 questions and sub-questions on drugs, the first two asking Dr Henney if, in light of the increase in generic applications, the number of Office of Generic Drugs reviewers should be increased and a strategic plan developed to make approvals on a timely basis. After a question about bulk substances, she is asked if the FDA's mission statement to protect the public health conflicts with potential approval of RU-486 and, if she feels it does not, to explain why RU-486's safety should not be examined with respect to an unborn child carried by the woman taking it.