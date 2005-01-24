Senetek makes merger off for IGI

USA-based Senetek has made an offer to IGI Inc for a "merger of equals" in which each company's shareholders would receive 50% of a newly-formed holding company. The offer contemplates a stock-for-stock transaction that would be tax-free under US and UK law and, based on pro forma calculations, Senetek believes that the new holding group will be eligible for listing on a national exchange.

The offer is conditional upon Senetek's satisfactory completion of its due diligence review and is in effect for 45 days. The contemplated merger also would be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, approval by the companies' respective boards of directors and shareholders, and satisfaction of closing conditions specified in the definitive agreements.