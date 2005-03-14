Senexis and BioFocus enter deal for AD

UK groups Senexis, a privately-held firm focused on the discovery of drugs for age-related conditions, and BioFocus, which offers expertise in preclinical evaluation, have entered into a collaboration which aims to accelerate the lead discovery of the former's novel beta-sheet breakers for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

Beta-sheet breakers are molecules which are able to prevent the build-up of beta-amyloid 42 and therefore inhibit amyloidosis, a pathogenic process which has been linked to a variety of age-related disorders including AD, Parkinson's disease and type 2 diabetes.