Senexis and BioFocus enter deal for AD

UK groups Senexis, a privately-held firm focused on the discovery of drugs for age-related conditions, and BioFocus, which offers expertise in preclinical evaluation, have entered into a collaboration which aims to accelerate the lead discovery of the former's novel beta-sheet breakers for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.
Beta-sheet breakers are molecules which are able to prevent the build-up of beta-amyloid 42 and therefore inhibit amyloidosis, a pathogenic process which has been linked to a variety of age-related disorders including AD, Parkinson's disease and type 2 diabetes.
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