Senexis and Galapagos expand AD accord

Senexis, a UK private drug development firm focused on age-related diseases, and Galapagos NV, a Belgian genomics-based drugmaker, have expanded their collaboration to optimize the former's novel inhibitors of amyloid-induced toxicity and neuro-inflammation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Galapagos will receive research fees for the medicinal chemistry services provided to Senexis. The collaboration aims to significantly advance Senexis' small-molecule AD programs towards the clinic and is unrelated to Galapagos' own AD targets program.