Seniors pay more for generics and less for brand drugs in Canada than in USA: study

26 June 2005

Seniors pay less for brand-name drugs and more for generics in Canada than they do in the USA, claims a new report from the Canadian free-market think tank, The Fraser Institute.

Canadian seniors pay 64% more, on average, than those in the USA for generic versions of drugs that include those most recommended by physicians for patients aged 65 and over. Meantime, the prices for brand-name drugs most recommended for seniors are 36% lower on average in Canada than in the USA, says the study, adding that this confirms the artificial inflation of generics' prices found in previous research applies just as much to seniors as it does to the rest of the population in Canada.

"However if, as some have argued, seniors are more likely to need generic versions of the drugs that are most important to them because of fixed incomes and the loss of employment-based drug insurance after retirement, then the burden of this artificial inflation of the prices for generic drugs in Canada likely falls more heavily on them than it does on younger segments of the population," said author Brett Skinner, the Institute's director of pharmaceutical and health policy research.

