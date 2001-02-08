Sensus files for acromegaly drug in USA

Sensus Drug Development has filed a New Drug Application in the USAfor Somavert (pegvisomant), a growth hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Somavert orphan drug status and designated it for priority review due to the significant unmet medical need in the treatment of acromegaly, which is estimated to affect around 40,000 people in the USA, Europe and Japan. Pharmacia holds a 19.9% interest in Sensus.
