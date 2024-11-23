Sepracor Begin Pediatric Trial With R-albuterol

- Sepracor has begun a pediatric clinical trial with R-albuterol, the single-isomer form of albuterol. The trial aims to show that nebulized R-albuterol is as safe and effective as racemic albuterol. This conclusion was demonstrated in Sepracor's Phase II trial with the product in adults. Use of R-albuterol was also associated with less cardiac side effects and tremor.
