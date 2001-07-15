Sepracor names insomnia drug Estorra

Sepracor has adopted the brand name Estorra for its candidate drugesopiclone, a non-benzodiazepine compound for the treatment of insomnia.

Sepracor is currently completing Phase III clinical trials for Estorra, results of which have indicated that the drug is well-tolerated. The planned study endpoints of onset of action and duration of activity were achieved in patients with transient insomnia, and the company has begun preparation of a New Drug Application.