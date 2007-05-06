Sepracor's 1st-qtr 2007 EPS more than doubles

US drugmaker Sepracor's first-quarter 2007 net income grew to $22.5 million, or $0.19 per share, versus $10.0 million, or $0.09 per share, in the like, year-ago period, as revenue rose 13% to $321.3 million, but were well down on expectations. A Thomson Financial survey predicted EPS of $0.38 on income of $338.6 million.
The firm achieved its strong performance despite an after-tax charge, during the quarter, of $32.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, related to the preliminary settlement of two class action lawsuits.
Sepracor's revenues from its Xopenex (levalbuterol HCl) inhalation solution were $152.5 million vs $134.1 million, while Xopenex HFA (levalbuterol tartrate HFA) aerosol, a hydrofluoroalkane metered-dose inhaler for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm earned $20.5 million vs $5.3 million. Turnover of sleep disorder drug Lunesta (eszopiclone) reached $148.3 million from $138.1 million. In December 2006, Sepracor applied to begin Japanese trials of the drug and has now begun a Phase I study. The firm also plans to submit a Lunesta marketing application to the European regulator in the second half of the year.
