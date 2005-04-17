Sepracor's Lunesta now available in the USA

Sepracor's Lunesta (eszopiclone) 1mg, 2mg and 3mg tablets, the first and only prescription or over-the-counter hypnotic, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for long-term treatment of insomnia, is now available by prescription in most US pharmacies.
The drug is the first treatment in its class that has been shown to not only help patients fall asleep quickly, but also sleep through the night, according to Sepracor.
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