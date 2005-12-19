Sepracor submits COPD NDA on arformoterol

Sepracor, a US drugmaker focused on respiratory and central nervous system disorders, has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for arformoterol tartrate inhalation solution, a long-acting beta-agonist formulation for long-term maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Acccording to the firm, the agent, a single isomer of formoterol, is the first long-acting bronchodilator to be developed in an inhalation solution for use with a nebulizer; other long-acting bronchodilators currently available are formulated in dry-powder inhalers or metered-dose devices.
Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, the FDA has 60 days after submission to review the NDA to determine if the application may be filed and therefore if it is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. COPD affected over 11 million people in the USA in 2003 and was the fourth leading cause of death.
