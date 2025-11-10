September Hearing On EU Industry Document

Debate has now begun on the European Commission's communication on industrial policy for the pharmaceutical sector, which was adopted on March 2, 1994 (Marketletter March 7, 1994). The European Parliament is scheduled to hold a hearing on this subject on September 27.

Observers have commented ont the potential for conflict, given that Spain, which has Presidency of the Commission from July to December 1995, has said that a priority on health issues will be the promotion of a strong generics policy to help member states contain the costs of their drugs bills. Yet in the final version of the Communication, its two "sponsors," Industry Commissioner Martin Bangemann and Social Affairs Commissioner Padraig Flynn, stress the industry's role in EU growth and employment, and the valuable role of medicines in public health.

Other priorities of the Spanish Presidency will include the encouragement of orphan drug development, and mutual recognition of medical prescriptions within European Union member states, according to Spanish health Minister Angeles Amador Millan. Moreover, there is a need for common EU criteria on the classification and use of herbal medicines. If medical claims are made for them, then under EU law they should be classified as medicines, she says.