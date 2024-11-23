SeraCare To Acquire Western States Group

SeraCare, one of the top 10 companies in the US plasma collectionindustry, is to purchase Western States Group, subject to approval by the respective boards of directors.

WSG, which posted sales of approximat ely $10 million in 1996, is a worldwide marketing organization for therapeutic-based blood products, diagnostic test kits and bulk materials. The group's founder, Michael Crowley, said he would be "pleased to be part of an aggressively growing company such as SeraCare."