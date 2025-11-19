Seragen forms Suragen Biopharmaceuticals

- Canadian company Seragen has formed Seragen Biopharmaceuticals, a privately-held operating company to be located in Montreal. In a private financing, Seragen Bio raised C$13.5 million ($10.0 million) from a group of six Canadian investors who will own 51% of the new company. Seragen Bio will conduct R&D activities relating to its proprietary fusion toxin products in Canada. The new company will also market and receive royalties from the sale of certain Seragen products in Canada that fall under a prior agreement with Eli Lilly.