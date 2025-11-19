Seragen forms Suragen Biopharmaceuticals

- Canadian company Seragen has formed Seragen Biopharmaceuticals, a privately-held operating company to be located in Montreal. In a private financing, Seragen Bio raised C$13.5 million ($10.0 million) from a group of six Canadian investors who will own 51% of the new company. Seragen Bio will conduct R&D activities relating to its proprietary fusion toxin products in Canada. The new company will also market and receive royalties from the sale of certain Seragen products in Canada that fall under a prior agreement with Eli Lilly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze