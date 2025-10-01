Seragen's Psoriasis Drug Gets Green Light

The US Food and Drug Administration has released the clinical hold on Seragen's trial of DAB389IL-2 (interleukin-2 fusion protein) in psoriasis, following the release of promising data from a preliminary analysis of a Phase II study. The company said it will now design its next trial of DAB389IL-2 in this indication. The protein is already in Phase III trials, with partner Eli Lilly, for cutaneous T cell lymphoma.

The FDA called a halt to the continued development of DAB389IL-2 for psoriasis in December 1995, after it was reported that one patient in the Phase II trial experienced unexpected blood coagulation. The patient was treated and discharged, but only after a 10-day hospitalization. Rather than temporarily suspend the trial and review the safety data, Seragen opted to terminate it and review all results at that timepoint.

Having reviewed the data, Seragen now reports that DAB389IL-2 treatment for four weeks, followed by four weeks' observation, resulted in a 40% improvement in psoriasis symptoms from baseline. No further cases of coagulation were encountered.