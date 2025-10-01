Serdolect Active Against Negative Symptoms

Lundbeck's antipsychotic Serdolect (sertindole) has a significantly greater effect against the negative symptoms of schizophrenia than haloperidol, according to data presented at the European Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology in Amsterdam recently.

A double-blind study involving 617 patients found that higher doses of sertindole (from 15mg to 24mg/day) were significantly more effective than haloperidol (10mg/day) or lower-dose sertindole (8mg/day) in reducing negative symptoms as measured by the PANSS negative subscale, in patients treated for more than 21 days. Additionally, more patients on haloperidol withdrew from the study because of extrapyramidal side effects than in any sertindole group.

Sertindole was first launched in the UK earlier this year, and was recently recommended for approval in the USA, where it is licensed to Abbott Laboratories (Marketletters passim).