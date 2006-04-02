Series rise in TB in former Soviet Union countries

New figures published on the World Tuberculosis Day on 24 March 2006 reveal an alarming rise in tuberculosis in the former Soviet Union (FSU) countries. The 12 nations of the FSU reported 105 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2004. The new figures, published in the scientific journal Eurosurveillance, also point to increasing drug-resistance by TB in these countries.

The 25 European Union countries reported a total of 58,833 cases in 2004, bringing the overall notification rate to 13 per 100,000. The highest rates were observed in the Baltic states, with 44 -73 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. As to the Balkans and Turkey, the rates varied between 19 and 61 per 100,000, whereas Romania reported much higher rates, at 146 cases per 100,000.

"The continued rise of TB in the former Soviet republics cannot be allowed to continue. We are seeing the emergence there of TB strains that do not respond to antibiotics and a trend towards HIV and TB co-infection. If we want to defend public health in the EU we must address this public health emergency on our doorstep," said the