Serologicals Closing Of Initial Public Offering

Human antibody-based products and services to major health care firms provider Serologicals Corp of Atlanta, USA, last month closed its initial public offering of 2.4 million shares of Common Stock at $11.50 per share. A prospectus relating to the offering is available from Smith Barney Inc, 388 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013.

The company's services include donor recruitment, management and clinical testing services, enabling Serologicals to provide value-added products that are used as the active ingredients in therapeutic products for the treatment and management of Rh incompatibility in newborns, rabies and hepatitis, and in diagnostic products such as blood typing reagents and diagnostic kits. Also, as a result of an acquisition last December, Serologicals collects and produces antibodies for the manufacture of IV immunoglobulin.