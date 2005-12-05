Serologicals enters product development accord with RheoGene

US drugmaker Serologicals Corp says that Chemicon International, its wholly-owned subsidiary based in Temecula, California, and genetic technology specialist RheoGene, have signed a semi-exclusive license to use the latter's RheoSwitch system and related technologies within Chemicon's research product lines focused on specialty research markets, including its growing stem cell biology product portfolio.
Through this agreement, Chemicon accesses RheoSwitch technology, which regulates the timing and level of gene expression in all types of eukaryotic cells through the interaction of RheoGene's proprietary ecdysone-based receptors and proprietary small-molecule ligands, which will be supplied under the agreement.
Chemicon will apply this technology both to generic cloning and expression reagents and to important genes involved in cell differentiation and development. Finanical terms of the deal were not disclosed.
