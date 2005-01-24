Serono and IVAX to initiate Ph III MS trial

Under an agreement signed in 2002, Swiss biotechnology group Serono and the USA's IVAX have unveiled plans to start a Phase III clinical trial of Mylinax, a proprietary oral formulation of cladribine, in multiple sclerosis, during the first quarter of this year.

The two-year, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter international study aims to determine the effectiveness of the drug in over 1,200 patients with relapsing forms of MS. Endpoints include assessments of clinical relapses, disability progression and magnetic resonance imaging brain scans, the firms said.