Serono and Syntonix: interferon inhaler deal

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono and USA-based Syntonix Pharmaceuticals have entered a research agreement over the latter company's Transceptor and Synfusion technologies for the development and commercialization of interferon beta products fused to a Fc antibody fragment for improved absorbance.

The companies hope to develop a treatment for multiple sclerosis that can be self-administered through an inhaler. It has been shown that certain Fc constructs can facilitate transport of therapeutic proteins across the lung epithelium through neonatal Fc receptor-mediated uptake. In vivo experiments conducted by the two firms demonstrated that a proprietary interferon-beta Fc molecule produced by Syntonix exhibited pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties that justified further development, the firms said.