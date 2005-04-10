Serono and Syntonix: interferon inhaler deal

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono and USA-based Syntonix Pharmaceuticals have entered a research agreement over the latter company's Transceptor and Synfusion technologies for the development and commercialization of interferon beta products fused to a Fc antibody fragment for improved absorbance.
The companies hope to develop a treatment for multiple sclerosis that can be self-administered through an inhaler. It has been shown that certain Fc constructs can facilitate transport of therapeutic proteins across the lung epithelium through neonatal Fc receptor-mediated uptake. In vivo experiments conducted by the two firms demonstrated that a proprietary interferon-beta Fc molecule produced by Syntonix exhibited pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties that justified further development, the firms said.
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