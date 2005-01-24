Serono and Vernalis move candidate into development

Vernalis of the UK says that its Swiss partner Serono has initiated a Phase I clinical study of a selective inhibitor of matrix metalloprotease inhibitor-12, to evaluate the safety, efficacy and pharmokinetic profile of this potential treatment for inflammatory diseases. This marks the first candidate under their alliance to enter clinical development, triggering an undisclosed milestone payment to Vernalis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze