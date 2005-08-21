Serono buys rights to Genmab's HuMax-CD4

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono has purchased exclusive global rights to Danish group Genmab's HuMax-CD4, a fully-human antibody in development for the treatment of cutaneous and non-cutaneous T-cell lymphomas. Under the terms of the deal, Genmab will receive a license fee of $20.0 million, and Serono will make a $50.0 million investment in the former's common stock, at a premium to the market price. The Danish firm could receive up to $215.0 million in total payments, including the initial license fee and equity purchase, milestones for regulatory submissions and approvals of HuMax-CD4. Genmab will also receive sales-based royalties following the agent's launch.
