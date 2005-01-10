Serono completes enrollment in Rebif vs Copaxone trial

Swiss biotechnology major Serono says that patient enrollment has been completed in a multinational Rebif (interferon beta-1a) versus Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) comparative clinical trial. This two-year study is designed to compare the efficacy of the two therapies in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis who were previously untreated with disease-modifying therapies.

Over 700 patients have been enrolled and are being treated either with Rebif 44mcg administered three times per week by subcutaneous injection or Copaxone 20mg given daily, also by subcutaneous injection. The primary outcome of the trial is time to first relapse. Secondary outcomes include assessments of magnetic resonance imaging brain scans and disability progression.