Serono debuts Rebif web site

Serono, the world's third-largest biotechnology company, has launched a new web site for its multiple sclerosis drug Rebif (interferon beta-1a). This offers an authoritative and comprehensive source of information to patients treated with Rebif, caregivers, nurses and physicians, as well as other people who might have an interest in MS.
Rebif.net provides in-depth information on the drug, as well as medical information on MS and on its treatment, tips for living with the disease, practical advice on management of MS-related symptoms, and information on Serono's support programs for patients. In addition, it offers an up-to-date news service with recent developments in the field of MS. Furthermore, Rebif.net gives a comprehensive list of links to MS associations and organizations and other web sites that may be helpful for those affected by MS, the company states.
