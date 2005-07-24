Serono exceeds 2nd qtr forecasts

Switzerland-based biotechnology group Serono posted a 32.5% rise to $175.1 million in second-quarter 2005 net income, or $12.02 per bearer share and $0.30 per American Depositary Shares, a rise of 41.1%, with underlying earnings per share rising 21.l% to $10.32 for bearer stock and $0.26 for ADS. This was higher than Thomson First Call consensus estimates of $0.26, but the company's stock slipped 1% in Zurich and $0.09 in the USA to $16.17. The earnings exclude a $30.0 million gain on the sale of a stake in Celgene and a $3.7 million write-down of investments in CancerVax.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 15.2% to $676.8 million, with product sales rising 13.5% to $611.5 million, fueled by a strong performance from Serono's multiple sclerosis drug Rebif (interferon beta 1-a), with global sales up 26.6% at $326.0 million and a record share of the US market (19.0% of total prescriptions and 22.8% of new ones). The firm also expects to be the first to market an oral MS treatment, Mylinax (cladribine). Gonal (follitropin) turnover dipped 0.7% to $149.9 million.