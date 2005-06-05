Serono facility gains ISO certification

Switzerland-based Serono, the third largest biotechnology company in the world, says that the Serono Biotech Center, its manufacturing facility at Corsier-sur-Vevey, has received ISO 14001:2004 certification, the international environmental standard of excellence. "The ISO 14001:2004 certification of our manufacturing facility of Corsier-sur-Vevey reflects Serono's commitment to environment protection and sustainable development," said Jonathan Barnsley, director of the Center.
Serono's biotechnological manufacturing processes use mammalian cells and generate neither hazardous chemicals, nor heavy metals, toxic materials, persistent polluting agents or ozone-depleting substances, the firm, said. Opened in April 1999, the Center is one of the world's largest biotechnology facilities, uses the latest state-of-the-art technology and currently employs 220 people. Serono's manufacturing facility of Bari in Italy also recently received ISO 14001:2004 certification.
