Serono issues 190B CHF to fund M&A activity

Geneva, Switzerland-based biotechnology firm Serono says that, following shareholder resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, it will distribute a cash dividend of 146.4 million Swiss francs ($114.4 million) and a gross dividend per bearer share of 10 francs ($7.81) with a gross dividend per American Depositary share of 0.25 francs and 4 francs per registered share. The firm noted that the total cash payout represents an increase of 11.7% on the prior year. The group's shareholders also authorized a share capital increase by a maximum of 190.47 billion francs, which allows the board to issue up to 7,618,860 new bearer shares of 25.0 francs nominal value each, to fund its planned acquisitions (Marketletter April 17).
