Serono licenses Rosetta Resolver system

Leading Swiss biotechnology firm Serono has licensed from Rosetta Biosoftware the US firm's Rosetta Resolver system. This is an enterprise-wide gene expression data analysis system designed to meet the scientific and business requirements of a global gene expression research effort.
Yelena Shevelenko, vice president and general manager of Rosetta Biosoftware, said: "through partnerships with global biotechnology leaders such as Serono, we continue to gain insights for building a flexible, more robust analysis and data management system."
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