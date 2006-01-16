Saturday 8 November 2025

Serono r-hGH meets all Ph III endpoints

16 January 2006

Europe's largest biotechnology firm, Serono, has completed its pivotal Phase III double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of its recombinant human growth hormone Serostim in the treatment of HIV-associated adipose redistribution syndrome, which met all pre-specified primary and major secondary endpoints. The Swiss firm now plans to submit a marketing application to the US Food and Drug Administration in the first half of the year.

More than 300 patients enrolled in the trial to determine if daily administration of Serostim reduces visceral adipose tissue more effectively than placebo. In the first phase of the study, patients were randomly assigned to receive either r-hGH 4mg daily, or placebo. The agent was administered for 12 weeks and all patients were measured by CT scan to determine changes in VAT from baseline. Then a maintenance regimen was tested over 24 weeks.

Analysts at Natexis Bleichroeder were unmoved by the positive results, maintaing their negative stance on Serono, with a standalone fair value estimate of 844.0 Swiss francs per share. The drug is already approved to treat the weight loss associated with HIV, and assuming a US launch in 2007, Natexis values the drug with a potential annual sales of $130.0 million, including the line extension.

