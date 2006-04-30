Serono ready for acquisition trial as it turns in a first-quarter profit

Europe's leading biotechnology company Serono, which has just taken itself off the selling-block, is now keen to make acquisitions instead. At the Swiss company's first quarter 2006 results meeting in Geneva, chief executive Ernesto Bertarelli said the firm had already received "a lot of offers" for possible acquisitions, but it would take a while to assess their potential.
The company put itself up for sale last November but, having failed to achieve its asking price, thought to have been in the $15.0 billion region, went into reverse, saying it would seek to issue new bearer shares to fund acquisitions of up to $10.0 billion (Marketletter April 17).
Royalties/license income lift revenues
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze