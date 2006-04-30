Serono ready for acquisition trial as it turns in a first-quarter profit

Europe's leading biotechnology company Serono, which has just taken itself off the selling-block, is now keen to make acquisitions instead. At the Swiss company's first quarter 2006 results meeting in Geneva, chief executive Ernesto Bertarelli said the firm had already received "a lot of offers" for possible acquisitions, but it would take a while to assess their potential.

The company put itself up for sale last November but, having failed to achieve its asking price, thought to have been in the $15.0 billion region, went into reverse, saying it would seek to issue new bearer shares to fund acquisitions of up to $10.0 billion (Marketletter April 17).

Royalties/license income lift revenues