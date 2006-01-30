Serono's Gonal-f approved in Japan

Swiss biotechnology group Serono says that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved its Gonal-f 75 IU and Gonal-f 150 IU (follitropin alfa recombinant) subcutaneous injection for co-administration with Profasi 5000 IU (chorionic gonadotropin) for the induction of spermatogenesis in men with hypogonadotropic hypogonadism.
The agent will be marketed in Japan under the brand name of Gonal-f and has been accorded Orphan Drug status by the MHLW. The Geneva-headquartered firm anticipates that the therapy will be launched in the second quarter of 2006.
