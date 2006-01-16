Serono's r-hGH performs well in HARS study

Switzerland-based biotechnology firm Serono says it has completed a pivotal Phase II trial of its recombinant human growth hormone, Serostim (r-hGH), used in the treatment of HIV-associated adipose redistribution syndrome (HARS), and added that the assessment had met all the specified primary and secondary endpoints.

The trial was a double-blind, placebo-controlled examination of the drug's efficacy and safety, which enrolled in excess of 300 patients. In the initial stages of the study, patients were randomly assigned to receive either 4mg of the drug on a daily basis or placebo for 12 weeks, with assessment of changes to visceral adipose tissue distribution monitored by CAT scan. In the second part of the program, 2mg of the compound, or placebo, was given every two days for a period of 24 weeks in order, the company stated, to examine the drug's efficacy as part of a maintenance regimen.

The firm's chief medical officer, Paul Lammers, commented that the rapid enrollment in the study demonstrates the medical need for a treatment for HARS and added that the company anticipates filing a supplemental New Drug Application in the first half of 2006. Lehman Brothers forecasts that the new indication, if approved, will contribute between $20.0-$30.0 million in Serostim sales.