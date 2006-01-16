Saturday 8 November 2025

Serono's r-hGH performs well in HARS study

16 January 2006

Switzerland-based biotechnology firm Serono says it has completed a pivotal Phase II trial of its recombinant human growth hormone, Serostim (r-hGH), used in the treatment of HIV-associated adipose redistribution syndrome (HARS), and added that the assessment had met all the specified primary and secondary endpoints.

The trial was a double-blind, placebo-controlled examination of the drug's efficacy and safety, which enrolled in excess of 300 patients. In the initial stages of the study, patients were randomly assigned to receive either 4mg of the drug on a daily basis or placebo for 12 weeks, with assessment of changes to visceral adipose tissue distribution monitored by CAT scan. In the second part of the program, 2mg of the compound, or placebo, was given every two days for a period of 24 weeks in order, the company stated, to examine the drug's efficacy as part of a maintenance regimen.

The firm's chief medical officer, Paul Lammers, commented that the rapid enrollment in the study demonstrates the medical need for a treatment for HARS and added that the company anticipates filing a supplemental New Drug Application in the first half of 2006. Lehman Brothers forecasts that the new indication, if approved, will contribute between $20.0-$30.0 million in Serostim sales.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze