Serono's Serostim For AIDS Wasting; US NDA

Serono Laboratories has filed a New Drug Application for its recombinant human growth hormone product, Serostim, as a treatment for AIDS wasting syndrome in adults in the USA.

The NDA includes Phase III data which show that Serostim has anabolic and anticatabolic properties, stimulating those with AIDS to gain weight and lean body mass. Phase III data showed that 178 patients taking the drug gained an average of 6.6 pounds of lean body mass, while losing around three pounds of fat. This had positive effects on other measures, such as performance on treadmill endurance tests. To date, over 280 US patients have received Serostim under a treatment Investigational New Drug program.