Serono's Serostim For AIDS Wasting; US NDA

Serono Laboratories has filed a New Drug Application for its recombinant human growth hormone product, Serostim, as a treatment for AIDS wasting syndrome in adults in the USA.
The NDA includes Phase III data which show that Serostim has anabolic and anticatabolic properties, stimulating those with AIDS to gain weight and lean body mass. Phase III data showed that 178 patients taking the drug gained an average of 6.6 pounds of lean body mass, while losing around three pounds of fat. This had positive effects on other measures, such as performance on treadmill endurance tests. To date, over 280 US patients have received Serostim under a treatment Investigational New Drug program.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze