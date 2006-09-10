Serono to expand operations in Asia

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono is to expand its operations in Thailand through deals with local distribution group Diethelm. The company's manager in South east Asia, Henry Chiapoco, said that it plans to launch more than 25 drugs in the region over the next 18 months. He added: "currently, we have in Thailand 16 drugs in four core therapeutic areas, neurology, reproductive health dermatology, growth and metabolism."

Mr Pornpilai Munjai-Ang, who will act as business unit director for Serono at Diethelm, said the aim of the deal was to provide more information for patients.