Servier and Hybrigenics link up for cancer R&D

Servier has signed a drug target discovery agreement with fellowFrench firm Hybrigenics to identify new targets for novel anticancer drugs. Servier is providing several proteins to Hybrigenics, and the latter firm will use its proprietary technology to explore and map protein-protein interactions in specific cellular pathways. Servier will provide three years' funding for the project, as well as upfront cash and milestone payments.
