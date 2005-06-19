Servier licenses Ingenuity's genomic analysis platform

French drugmaker Servier and Ingenuity, a USA-based developer of systems biology analysis capabilities, have announced that the former has licensed the latter's Pathways Analysis, a technology that allows the simultaneous analysis of multiple genomic and proteomic datasets.
Brian Lockhart, director of the molecular, pharmacology and pathophysiology department at Institut de Recherches Servier, said that "Ingenuity Pathways Analysis will become a key component of our genomics technology platform and we plan to fully integrate the application into our current drug discovery strategy."
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