Servier pays up over Redux/Ponderal in Canada

French independant pharmaceutical producer Laboratoires Servier has accepted that it must pay C$13.3 million ($10.6 million) in damages to patients in Canada's Quebec province who were treated with the company's appetite-lowering drugs Redux (dexfenfluramine) and Ponderal (fenlfuramine).
The drugs were withdrawn from the market in 1997 because of alleged serious side effects. Under an agreement with the Canadian judicial authorities, Servier will set up a fund of C$8.3 million to compensate patients in Quebec province and will provide C$5.0 million more if that is not sufficient.
An accord on the same lines and providing some C$40.0 million has been reached to cover affected Canadian patients with the exception of those in Quebec province.
