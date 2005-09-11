Servier's perindopril protects elderly hearts against remodelling post-MI

Elderly patients who suffer an acute myocardial infarction are significantly less likely to die in the subsequent 12 months or need hospitalization for heart failure if they are treated with the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor perindopril (Laboratoires Servier's Coversyl). The drug protects by preventing subsequent cardiac remodelling in heart-attack survivors with preserved left ventricular function, according to investigators of the PREAMI (Perindopril Remodelling in Elderly with Acute Myocardial Infarction) study.

Results from the landmark study were presented in a Hot Line session at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Stockholm, Sweden, this month. They showed a significant 38% relative risk reduction (p<0.001) in the combined endpoint of death, hospitalization for heart failure and cardiac remodelling in 1,252 patients with an average age of 73, randomized within 20 days of an AMI to a year's treatment with either perindopril 8mg or placebo. A highly-significant reduction (46%, p<0.001) in cardiac remodelling compared to placebo was seen in the perindopril-treated group.

Presenting the data, Robert Ferrari of Santa Anna Hospital, University of Ferrara, Italy, said around two thirds of AMIs occur among people over 65 and more than 80% of AMI deaths are in patients aged over 75. This age group was at increased risk from LV remodelling leading to heart failure and death even when their infarct size was small, their ejection fraction was above 50% and they received optimal treatment with other drugs. The trial was the first to study such a population, he noted. Most ACE inhibitor trials have studied younger patients or those with low ejection fractions.