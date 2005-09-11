Saturday 8 November 2025

Servier's perindopril protects elderly hearts against remodelling post-MI

11 September 2005

Elderly patients who suffer an acute myocardial infarction are significantly less likely to die in the subsequent 12 months or need hospitalization for heart failure if they are treated with the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor perindopril (Laboratoires Servier's Coversyl). The drug protects by preventing subsequent cardiac remodelling in heart-attack survivors with preserved left ventricular function, according to investigators of the PREAMI (Perindopril Remodelling in Elderly with Acute Myocardial Infarction) study.

Results from the landmark study were presented in a Hot Line session at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Stockholm, Sweden, this month. They showed a significant 38% relative risk reduction (p<0.001) in the combined endpoint of death, hospitalization for heart failure and cardiac remodelling in 1,252 patients with an average age of 73, randomized within 20 days of an AMI to a year's treatment with either perindopril 8mg or placebo. A highly-significant reduction (46%, p<0.001) in cardiac remodelling compared to placebo was seen in the perindopril-treated group.

Presenting the data, Robert Ferrari of Santa Anna Hospital, University of Ferrara, Italy, said around two thirds of AMIs occur among people over 65 and more than 80% of AMI deaths are in patients aged over 75. This age group was at increased risk from LV remodelling leading to heart failure and death even when their infarct size was small, their ejection fraction was above 50% and they received optimal treatment with other drugs. The trial was the first to study such a population, he noted. Most ACE inhibitor trials have studied younger patients or those with low ejection fractions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze