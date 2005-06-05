Servier's Procoralan as effective as atenolol

According to a new analysis of the INITIATIVE study, presented at the British Cardiac Society meeting held in Manchester, UK, French drugs and chemicals maker Servier's Procoralan (ivabradine) is effective and well-tolerated for the treatment of stable angina in elderly patients.

Data from the 939-patient, four-month, randomized, double-blind, comparative study showed that Procoralan is at least as effective as atenolol, a first-line treatment for angina, without presenting the common side effects seen with the use of beta-blockers.

The new analysis assessed the anti-anginal and anti-ischemic effect of Servier's drug in patients with stable angina over 65 years old. After four months of treatment, total exercise duration increased 88.7 +/- 119 seconds with Procoralan 7.5mg and 65.6 +/- 136.6 seconds with atenolol 100mg. In addition, time to 1mm ST segment depression rose 101.9 +/- 45.9 seconds and 81.7 +/- 15.05 seconds, respectively.