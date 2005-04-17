Servier's Valdoxan shows strong clinical performance

Valdoxan (agomelatine), the first melatonergic MT1 and MT2 receptor agonist antidepressant, made by Laboratoires Servier, an independent French drugmaker, performed well according to clinical trial results presented at the 13th Congress of the Association of European Psychiatrists, held in Munich, Germany.
In addition to effective antidepressant activity, Valdoxan improved the typically disrupted sleep patterns of the subjects without affecting daytime wakefulness.
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