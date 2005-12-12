Servier to adopt Xceleron's microdose technology

Xceleron, a UK bioanalytical contract research organization that has pioneered human microdose studies, has signed a 12-month rolling collaborative agreement with French drugmaker Servier.

The deal covers Xceleron's provision of accelerator mass spectrometry services, allowing Servier to conduct pharmacokinetic studies to be carried out in humans using sub-pharmaceutical microdoses, which means that people can be used in trials much earlier than conventional Phase I studies.

The agreement is the first of its kind whereby a drug company is altering its traditional development processes to accommodate early human studies as part of the drug candidate selection processes. Bernard Marchand, Servier's director of biopharmacy, said: "we are delighted to be working with Xceleron who have pioneered the human Phase 0 microdose approach. Our positive experience as one of the supporters of the CREAM trial has enabled us to see the potential utility of AMS in improving our drug selection procedures."