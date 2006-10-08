Saturday 8 November 2025

Servier to build Russian Rx plant

8 October 2006

French independent drugmaker Laboratoires Servier, which has become leader of the Russian prescription drug market is to build a production unit in Moscow. The facility, based in Sophyno, will produce 80 million packs annually and the project will cost $80.0 million.

The company's aim is both to supply the market and please the Russian authorities, and the unit is the first dedicated to drug production to get a Russian licence. The exterior of the building will be styled to look like a 19th century palace. Ramil Khabriev, head of the country's drug agency, said that, during the Soviet era, the only drug plants to be built were in the Ukraine and the Baltic states, hence the need for specifically Russian units. The plant will be in operation within 12 months.

At present, the 14 drug products sold by Servier on the Russian market are produced in Orleans, France. The project is expected to strengthen Servier's position in Russia. While Sanofi-Aventis is overall market leader, Servier, in collaboration with its majority-owned Hungarian generics company Egis, now heads the prescription drug segment with just over 6% of sales. The Russian subsidiary has, meanwhile, become the leading foreign subsidiary within the Servier group, with sales up 75% last year at 235.0 million euros ($299.3 million).

