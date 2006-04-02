SGX and Novartis sign $515M drug R&D accord

San Diego, California, USA-based SGX Pharmaceuticals has entered into a license and collaboration deal with Swiss drug major Novartis on the development of BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitors for the treatment of drug resistant chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Under the terms of the agreement, SGX will receive $25.0 million in upfront payments and Novartis will also purchase an undisclosed amount of SGX common stock. Along with success-based milestones, but excluding royalties, total payments to the US drugmaker could exceed $515.0 million, including a minimum of two years of research funding.