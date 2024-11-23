Shaman posts year-end results

US company Shaman Pharmaceuticals has posted results for the fourth quarter of 1995 that show an increase in revenues to $500,000, compared to no revenue for the same period in 1994, and a fall in losses from $6.0 million, or $0.46 per share, to $5.3 million, or $0.40 per share. Revenues for the whole of 1995, which resulted from a three-year research collaboration with Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical, were up 63% to $2.21 million and yearly losses dropped 8% to $18.0 million.
