SHAMAN TO RELEASE VIREND PHASE I/II DATA

Shaman Pharmaceuticals, the US drug company that focuses on the exploitation of folk remedies from tropical areas, has revealed that it is to publish Phase I/II trial results of its antiherpes drug Virend (SP-303) in AIDS patients with aciclovir-resistant herpes simplex sometime in the new year.
Shaman intends to target the drug at those patients "not fully managed" by aciclovir, which the company estimates is around 40% of the current patient population. In addition, Shaman reported that it expects to begin a Phase II study of Virend to expand the indication to all AIDS patients with herpes infection.
Discussing a proposed two million share stock offer, which is expected to raise around $23.2 million, the company also told the Marketletter that the proceeds will be employed to fund new product opportunities and production scale-up.
